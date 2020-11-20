Laois Kildare rugby girls set to Run it For Andy - to help the Portarlington mum and rugby star struck down by meningitis

An under 18 girls Laois Kildare rugby team is rallying to help a Portarlington woman suffering long term health problems as a result of a stroke following meningitis.

Andrea aka Andy Broughan is a young mother to two beautiful children who are her life. She is the heart and soul of her extended family and a hugely active part of the Portarlington community as well as a talented rugby player.

Andy has suffered long term injuries as a result of a stroke following meningitis. She has been in hospital since February 25 February away from her family. Andy is a Portdara Senior Ladies team player and has coached many underage teams prior to her current health issues. The teams combining players from Portarlington and Cill Dara Rugby Clubs

Several fundraisers have already ben held to help Andy. The latest has been set up by Ava Gleeson and her teammates from Portdara Under 18 Girls team to help in the only way that we can at this time, to ease practical worries for her family.

Ava is a Leaving Cert student in Leinster Senior College and when the current lockdown restrictions were announced Ava thought that instead of sitting around waiting for the restrictions to be lifted the better option would be to use the time positively and came up with this challenge. The girls can continue to train together with a focus or goal at the end which would benefit both the girls and the Build it for Andy Project.

Funds will go towards the expense of Andy's medical care and to provide support for her partner Adam and their children. Her family are in Beaumont to be by her side as much as possible, fanancial burden is the last thing they need.

PortDara U18 girls are proud to announce that they will Run it for Andy on Saturday, December 5. These fantastic young ladies have undertaken to run a marathon relay (26.2 miles) and to make this even tougher, a time of 4 hours has been set a challenge for the girls to try and beat.

The run will take place in Portarlington RFC where these remarkable young ladies will collectively complete 56 laps of the walking track around the club's pitches in four hours. Anyone who would like to support the girl's effort can donate on the Portarlington Facebook page or club website.

The community has come together to build a home for Andy's partner Adam and two small kids Evan and Elena. The money raised will contribute towards completing the build and any money left over will be given to Adam for assistance with bills and expenses.

The organisers thank you for taking the time to read this fundraiser.