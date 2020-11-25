Steet cleaning machine welcome to the streets of Portarlington

A dedicated street cleaning service in Portarlington means the town's streets are now being swept every day.

The addition of the service in the Laois Offaly town was welcomed at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Aidan Mullins thanked county hall for making the investment.

“It is making a great difference and is appreciated,” he said.

In a progress report, Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said bins are also emptied on a daily basis in Port, Stradbally and Emo.

He added that new trees have been planted on the Canal Road for the Portarlington Tidy Towns Committee.