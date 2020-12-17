Covid safe Christmas Winter Wonderland at Portarlington Leisure Centre launched

Portarlington has a special treat in store with a COVID-19 friendly outdoor - open plan Santa’s Grotto/ Winter Wonderland Experience for families.

Created especially for all children who can’t visit Santa this year due to restrictions - this experience with Christmas themed props is an ideal opportunity for a unique Christmas photo which will bring festive cheer and lift the spirits of local children.

The Leisure Centre has teamed up with the “Keep Well” campaign to bring a smile to faces young and old in Portarlington and surrounding Laois and Offaly hinterland.

The Christmas Walk Way around the Leisure Centre will take you on a short stroll meeting reindeer, gonks and snowmen in our version of a Winter Wonderland.

The Experience is open from Thursday, December 17 until Sunday, January 3.