Busy road in Laois town faces another month long closure

A busy road in a Laois town is about to be closed for a month.

It will be the second time in six months for the road in Portarlington to be closed.

Laois County Council has announced that Ballymorris road will be closed from January 19 to February 16 2021.

It will be closed from the Ballymorris Road Railway Bridge to Canal Road/ Ballymorris Road Crossroads,

"The closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of a traffic light, footpath and public lighting".

There is a new 22 home council estate under construction on the road which is on the outskirts of the town.

Diversion map below: