Portarlington town hit again by flood

A road on the Offaly side of Portarlington that has repeatedly flooded in the past again was closed off again this weekend due to floods.

Botley Lane serves housing estates and many businesses in the town. This image was shared by the Love Portarlington Facebook page on Sunday January 31.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that the level was not high enough to create risks. Offaly County Council had placed flood warning signs on the road on Sunday.

Today Monday the road is still flooded but the level is falling and is passable by vehicle.

Image below taken by Cllr Aidan Mullins at 11am on February 1.

Portarlington is due to get a €5.6 million flood defence scheme.

Cllr Aidan Mullins says the road will keep flooding until it is in place.

"This happens every year and it will happen until the new defences are in but that will be five years away," he told the Leinster Express.

He said that Laois County Council took steps to end the flooding problem on Spa Street which is on the Laois side of the town.

There is further rain forecast tonight and Tuesday by Met Eireann across Leinster.