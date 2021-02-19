Funding 'essential' for busy Portarlington roundabouts

It was essential that funding would be sourced to upgrade two roundabouts in Portarlington, Cllr Aidan Mullins stressed at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr Mullins was speaking on his own motion calling on Laois County Council to make the Kilnacourt roundabout at the bottom of Station Road and the roundabout at the junction of Station Road and Canal Road at Odlum’s Mill in Portarlington, controlled roundabouts with crossings for pedestrians.

Apart from its location beside Odlums, the Station Road / Canal Road junction is also located close to the train station Scoil Phadraig BNS and Portarlington GAA club.

The reply from Farhan Nasiem, Senior Executive Engineer noted that both locations have “existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.”

The council said it recommended the “installation of one B1 type controlled pedestrian crossing at the Main St/ Kilnacourt / Bracklone St roundabout and one B1 type controlled pedestrian crossing at the Canal Road/ Station Road roundabout.”

The council said this “would greatly increase the road safety for pedestrians at these locations.”

Cllr Mullins was dissatisfied with the answer.

“I don’t know what to make of it. It’s not telling me anything about what is to be done," said the Sinn Féin councillor.

He asked: “What is a B type pedestrian crossing?"

Gerry Murphy, Director of Services said that costings would have to be done and the Council would get back by the next meeting and see if funds were available.

Cllr Mullins said that both roundabouts were the busiest in the town.

“It’s essential we find the funding to upgrade both these roundabouts,” he stated.