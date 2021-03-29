Footpath planned from Portarlington train station to popular walking spot

A new footpath is being planned to run from the train station in Portarlington out of the town to Corrig Hill.

The new path will however depend on getting Government money pay for it.

Cllr Aidan Mullins was given the update at the March meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District. He had tabled a motion seeking the path.

He was informed that the council applied to the National Transport Authority in early March under the NTA Active Travel 2021 Programme for funding the installation of this footpath.

“This is good news, I look forward to this project. It is a popular walking spot from the town.

“You have the space for a path, there is no obstacle, I hope to see it brought to fruition,” he said.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Paschal McEvoy who said Cllr Mullins had pushed for the path.