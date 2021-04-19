Fine Gael welcome for Portarlington regeneration funding

Local Fine Gael representatives have welcomed funding of just over €1 for the regeneration underway in the heart of Portarlington.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, Kildare South TD for the Portarlington area and Laois county councillor Elect PJ Kelly have welcomed the allocation of €1,094,880 for the Heritage led Regeneration of Portarlington Market House and Square.

They say the funding, delivered through Governments Rural Regeneration Development Fund is a significant investment in Portarlington.

Speaking in Portarlington today (Monday) Minister Heydon said: “I have worked for a long time with former Cllr. Tom Mulhall who passionately fought for Laois County Council to purchase and submit an application as a town centre regeneration project for Portarlington. I was happy to support this application for Government funding. Cllr Mulhall, who recently retired due to ill health, is delighted with today’s development.

"I will continue to work closely with Cllr. elect PJ Kelly, who successfully came through Fine Gael’s selection convention for Cllr Mulhall’s seat to continue our important work for Portarlington, Killenard and Ballybrittas,” he said.

Mr Kelly is due to be co-opted onto Laois County Council this month in place of Cllr Tom Mulhall as the party's representative in the Graiguecullen / Portarlington Municipal District.

“The confirmation of this funding for Portarlington is great news and a fitting tribute to the work of outgoing Cllr. Tom Mulhall. Following in his footsteps, I will work hard as a new Councillor on Laois County Council to see this project completed as well as working with Minister Heydon on a range of other projects for the area,” he said.