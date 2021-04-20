'Better days ahead' for Portarlington says local TD who welcomes regeneration cash

Huge credit is due to all in Portarlington who worked to get over €1 million in funding a Laois Offaly town regeneration project which is a sign of better days ahead for the community, according to a local TD.

As a Kildare South TD, Cathal Berry has welcomed the funding which has been allocated for the regeneration of Portarlington Market House and Square.

Speaking in relation to the project, Cathal Berry TD commented

“I am delighted to welcome over €1.2m in funding for a complete refurbishment of the Market House in Portarlington. Having been an eye sore in the town square for far too long, it’s great that the historic building is finally getting a complete makeover and will be restored to its original splendour.

"With new civic offices, a community meeting area and an exhibition space, the project will be a great addition to the town’s heritage infrastructure. Coupled with the €600,000 works currently underway on Main Street, it will add significantly to the local and visitor experience in the historic French Huguenot town,” he said.

Deputy Berry said more good news is on the way and he praised all who have worked on plans.

“I look forward to more developments in this regard in the near future, as a new strategic regeneration plan for the town square and a new traffic management plan incorporating vehicle, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure are close to

completion. Great that this heritage town is finally getting the support it deserves.

"Huge credit due to both Laois and Offaly County Councils, the Department of Rural Affairs and Community Development and all in Portarlington who fought for so long to get this project over the line. Better days ahead for Portarlington,” concluded the Independent TD's statement.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced this week a grant of more than €1 million for the refurbishment and immediate reuse of the Market House located in the centre of the town. The market house will be reimagined as the central focus of the town with a range of public and community uses including community meeting space and an event and exhibition space.