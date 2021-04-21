Laois and Offaly urged to co-operate over Bog Lane loop

County councils in Laois and Offaly have been urged to work together to install a footpath on a lane that crosses the county boundary.

Cllr Aidan Mullins made the suggestion at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in relation to the Bog Lane.

He wants the councils to install a footpath on the road from the entrance to the Derryounce Walks to Botley Lane Industrial Estate.

“It would take a co-operative approach. The entrance to Derryounce is in Laois. The footpath would be a couple of hundred metres and complete a walk around the town. Half would be in Laois and half would be in Offaly,” he said.

Cllr Mullins said he had raised the issue with Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick in Offaly whom he said would work with Offaly council officials to examine funding.

Philip McVeigh, Area Engineer told the meeting that Laois County Council would meet with Offaly’s Edenderry Municipal Office to scope the extent of the work.