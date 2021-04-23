GAA bingo Zooms back in Portarlington

Portarlington GAA is using Zoom to resume its popular bingo in the Laois Offaly town.

The club says it is "delighted" to announce the return of their Tuesday night Bingo but will be virtual due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Now online via Zoom with all the usual callers and a guarantee of €3000 in prizes each night, the club says single books are priced at €8 and are available for purchase through clubforce at the link below, where you can also find further details on how to play. https://bit.ly/3daMHty

For anyone local who wishes to purchase a book for the Online Bingo but who do not have email access, you can order from the club by texting 085 8264994 via text or WhatsApp giving your name and address.

A reply will be sent back when books are ready. Books can then be collected in Brian Whelan’s Electrical shop on Main Street. Full payment upon collection.

The organisaers say the cut off for online book purchases is 12pm on Tuesdays and cut off for phone purchases is 6pm on Monday evenings.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the new sensory garden currently being built at our near neighbours Scoil Phadraig Portarlington.