Lots for the people of Port urged to HAVE their say on in the regeneration road map for Laois Offaly town

A live webinar will be held next week on the draft Portarlington Regeneration Strategy 2030 where you can learn first hand about the vision and how it will be delivered.

The plan is open for consultation via Laois County Council's website and people will get to hear from the consultants involved in drawing up the framework on Monday, May 17.

Laois County Council to secure funding in April for the restoration and reuse of the Market House under the Rural Regeneration Fund 2021. In tandem with this, the Draft Portarlington Regeneration Strategy 2030 has been prepared and informed by public consultation which took place at the end of 2020.

This Draft Strategy has been prepared by Downey Planning & Architecture, in collaboration with MESH Architects, Wilson Architecture, TOBIN Consulting Engineers, and Irish Archaeological Consultancy Ltd on behalf of Laois County Council.

Rejuvenating the Market House and Market Square are two of the principal actions in the plan.

Other key objectives are to improve the public realm within the town centre and promote sustainable access and mobility. The strategy also aims to promote sustainable uses of the town centre as well as creating a low carbon zone.

Opportunity sites for development have also been pinpointed.

The consultants also want to celebrate the heritage of the town. There are also aims to locate blueways and greenways in the town.

The Draft Strategy will be on public display from Wednesday, April 28 to 5pm Monday, May 24.

You can access the Draft Strategy on Laois County Council's consultation portal here at www.consult.laois.ie.

Laois County Council are inviting submissions and observations from members of the public and other interested parties. Written observations or submissions should be marked "Draft Portarlington Regeneration Strategy 2030", and submitted through the following options:

On the consultation portal by clicking on the 'make a submission' tab

Via email to portregen@laoiscoco.ie

In writing addressed to: Senior Planner, Planning Department, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Jamed Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co. Laois R32 EHP9.

The webinar takes placy on May 17 from 7pm until 9pm. Tap HERE to register.