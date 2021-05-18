Public Zoom meeting to discuss plans for Portarlington future and present
The Portarlington Business Association (PBA) will hold an online public meeting this week to discuss CCTV and regeneration plans for the Laois Offaly town.
The organisers say the meeting will discuss various topics relating to Portarlington town and surrounds but the topics on the agenda are:
- Portarlington Urban Regeneration Consultation Report
- PBA Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) – Presentation & update on the Group
- Portarlington CCTV Presentation – Presentation & update on Project
The association says the meeting which takes place on Tuesday, May 18 at 7.30pm is open to all who wish to attend.
The webinar can be accessed via the following Zoom Webinar link below.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89004829395?pwd=cGRhQTM1WTVDZTY3a1piZlJhMWRCdz09
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on