Public Zoom meeting to discuss plans for Portarlington future and present

The Portarlington Business Association (PBA) will hold an online public meeting this week to discuss CCTV and regeneration plans for the Laois Offaly town.

The organisers say the meeting will discuss various topics relating to Portarlington town and surrounds but the topics on the agenda are:

Portarlington Urban Regeneration Consultation Report

PBA Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) – Presentation & update on the Group

Portarlington CCTV Presentation – Presentation & update on Project

The association says the meeting which takes place on Tuesday, May 18 at 7.30pm is open to all who wish to attend.

The webinar can be accessed via the following Zoom Webinar link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89004829395?pwd=cGRhQTM1WTVDZTY3a1piZlJhMWRCdz09