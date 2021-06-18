'Underutilised' Portarlington site on the radar for housing

A site in Portarlington that the council agrees is underutilised and a councillor claims could accommodate housing cannot be put forward for development until next year but there are no other obstacles for its use as a site for new homes..

Laois County Council confirmed the situation around land adjacent to Congress Terrace at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

"The land is part zoned residential and open space and the open space element is currently underutilised and not maintained. The Planning Department will review this site for its potential for residential units in the context of the review of the Portarlington Local Area Plan in 2022 and consider it during this process," he said.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy confirmed that this means that the site needs to be rezoned when Cllr Aidan Mullins sought further details.

Mr Murphy added that there were no other issues holding back its potential for housing.