Weekend traffic disruption at busy junction in Portarlington town centre

Laois County Council wishes to advise of the use of Stop/Go Boards will be in use in Portarlington this weekend.
The traffic control measures will be in operation on Lower Main Street at Crowes Lane Junction
The work will will be carried out 7am and 6pm on Saturday July 3 and 9am and 6pm on Sunday, July 4.
The management system is needed to install of traffic loops on the stretch of road in the Laois Offaly town.
The traffic lights will be switched off during the work. Please see plan below.
More News
Glanbia has big plans for milk at proposed chees plant but An Taisce say it takes no account of the environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.