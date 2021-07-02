Weekend traffic disruption at busy junction in Portarlington town centre

stop-go

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois County Council wishes to advise of the use of Stop/Go Boards will be in use in Portarlington this weekend.

The traffic control measures will be in operation on Lower Main Street at Crowes Lane Junction

The work will will be carried out 7am and 6pm on Saturday July 3 and 9am and 6pm on Sunday, July 4.

The management system is needed to install of traffic loops on the stretch of road in the Laois Offaly town.

The traffic lights will be switched off during the work. Please see plan below. 

