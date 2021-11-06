River Barrow fence fix on stream

The River Barrow in Portarlington
County hall is to seek quotations to fix a fence along the river bank in Portarlington.
So Cllr Aidan Mullins was told at a recent meeting in Laois County Council’s HQ. Cllr Mullins asked the council to repair or replace the fence along the riverbank opposite Marian Hill in Portarlington.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
“Laois County Council has inspected this location at Marian Hill. We will obtain quotations for this and include these fencing works in our programme of works,” he said.
Cllr Mullins welcomed the reply.
