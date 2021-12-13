Fence to tackle dumping at Portarlington's maisonettes

Laois County Council has decided to find out how much it will cost to erect a fence in Portarlington which a councillor claims is needed to bring a halt to dumping.
Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal meeting where he tabled a motion.
He called on the Council to install a fence to secure the vacant site beside the Maisonettes at the end of Congress Terrace in Portarlington to prevent illegal dumping.
In a written reply, Cllr Trevor Hennessy, Acting /Senior Engineer in the council's housing Section, said that following on from an site meeting with Cllr Mullins on December 6, it was agreed that a quote will be obtained to install a fence to the front boundary of this site. He said that, subject to funds being available, his fence will be installed in quarter 1 of 2022.
Cllr Mullins said the property at the end of the houses is owned by the local authority but a lot of people are using it for illegal dumping.
He said the fence should solve the problem. The proposal was backed by Cllr Ben Brennan.
Humphrey O'Connor and Claire Byrne the other one offaly Hospice directors Edward Delahunt, Liam Butler, Barbara Doyle, Humphrey O'Connor chairman along with Phyllis Howlin CNS Laois Offaly palliative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.