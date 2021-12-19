New Portarlington disability space proposed

Laois County Council to examine
A new parking space for people with disabilities could be provided for in Portarlington.
Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, raised the prospect of a disabled parking space on Bracklone in a motion tabled at the recent meeting of the Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied that the Council will arrange to meet Cllr Mullins at this location to agree the scope of works required.
Laois Paralympian Bronze medalist Gary O'Reilly to lead Timahoe New Year's Day walk renamed in honour of organiser the late John Dalton.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.