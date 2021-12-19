Search

19 Dec 2021

Let there be light on the Bog Road Portarlington to show the way to Derryounce

Kildare TD calls for more street lights in Newbridge

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Efforts are to be made to have street lights installed on the busy Bog Road on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

The prospect of lights going up will depend on the powers of Laois County Council staff in persuading their Offaly counterparts to carry out the works.

So it emerged at the recent meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, tabled the motion calling on Laois County Council to liaise with Offaly County Council to install public lights on the Bog Road to connect the entrance to Derryounce Walk with Botley Lane.

He said he also hopes a footpath will emerge from similar communication between the two local authorities.

Farhan Nasiem A/Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office, replied in writing. 

“We will contact Offaly County Council and request them to install lights at this location,” he said.

Cllr Mullins said the reply shows that the Laois Council believes that all the lighting is required is located in Offaly though he thought at least one light was in Laois. He hoped it would be resolved.

