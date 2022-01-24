Nearly €200 k welcomed for bikes and walker in Laois Offaly town

Portarlington is getting nearly €200,000 for projects to improve the situation for walkers and cyclists in the town, and the allocation has been welcomed by a local TD.

Dr Cathal Berry TD represents the town which is part of the Kildare South Dáil constituency.

"I very much welcome the funding announced to improve our walking and cycling infrastructure across the constituency. Being able to safely walk and cycle to work or school is fundamental to our quality of life. It’s also good for our health, good for the environment and good for our pocket," he said.

Under the funding announced by Minister Eamon Ryan, Offaly County Council is getting €173,444 for a Portarlington Active Travel Scheme.

Laois County Council is getting €22,000 for a footpath scheme on the R419 Edenderry Rd.

Nearly €7 million is going to projects in Laois and Offaly under the scheme overseen by National Transport Authority (NTA).

The NTA has allocated funds to local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.