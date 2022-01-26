Call for Portarlington to get more cash for cyclists and pedestrians

Search

27 Jan 2022

Call for Portarlington to get more cash for active travel

Green Party rep John Holland is backed in his call by Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett

Conor Ganly

26 Jan 2022 8:30 PM

Laois County Council needs to be more ambitious in providing cycle networks and footpaths in Portarlington, according to Green Party representative for the area, John Holland.

Mr Holland welcomed the announcement of €3m for active travel measures in Laois, saw a total of €22k allocated to Portarlington for footpath works on the Edenderry Road.

While substantial money was spent on new paths in Portarlington in the past year and Offaly County Council has received €200,000 for an active travel scheme, the Green Party member said the border town should be getting more money.

“Compare that with Monasterevin, a smaller neighbouring town to Portarlington, which has received €700k in funding for a cycle network,” says Mr. Holland. MORE BELOW LINK,

€3 million for Laois pedestrian and cycling projects

Nearly a third will go to Portlaoise

He called on Laois County Council to do more for Port.

“It seems Portarlington has been side-lined in its calls for more investment in this area. I am again calling on Laois County Council to apply for funding for a Transport Strategy for Portarlington to allow for a full and detailed review of active travel and sustainable transport options,” he claimed.

Mr Holland added that the funding announced includes the cost of staffing Active Travel Offices in County Councils to oversee the spending.

“I would hope to see the Roads Department and the new Active Travel Office working with councillors and community groups throughout Laois,” said Mr. Holland.

“The Green Party in Government has ensured that the funding is available, and we urgently need to see it delivering for towns like Portarlington.”

Laois Offaly based Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett supports Mr. Holland’s call for a Transport Strategy for Portarlington.

“This Government has made an unprecedented level of funding available for active travel infrastructure and I want to see that funding being utilised to its full potential in my constituency of Laois Offaly. I look forward to working with John and Laois County Council’s Active Travel Office to ensure that this funding delivers for Portarlington,” she said.

Local News

