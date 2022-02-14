Search

15 Feb 2022

Obstacle removed for big works at popular amenity on Laois Offaly border

Way clear for improvements at popular Laois Offaly amenity

Derryounce Lakes and Trails, Portarlington (image, alltrails.com)

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Feb 2022 11:23 PM

Shelters over footbridges along the trail at Derryounce lakes can be provided after Offaly County Council gave the go-ahead to plans lodged by the Portarlington Community Development Association.

The association has been granted to replace three existing footbridges with containers which will act as shelters from the weather for walkers and hikers, as well as providing better opportunities for photographers to record images along the popular trail.

Derryounce lakes and trailways offer fairy trails through woodland and along waterways and stretch across Cushina, Derryounce And Derryvilla.

Along with the shelters, the local group has been granted permission to install nine plinths for artwork and sculptures at the amenity.

