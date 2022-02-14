Obstacle removed for big works at popular amenity on Laois Offaly border

Derryounce Lakes and Trails, Portarlington (image, alltrails.com)
Shelters over footbridges along the trail at Derryounce lakes can be provided after Offaly County Council gave the go-ahead to plans lodged by the Portarlington Community Development Association.
The association has been granted to replace three existing footbridges with containers which will act as shelters from the weather for walkers and hikers, as well as providing better opportunities for photographers to record images along the popular trail.
Derryounce lakes and trailways offer fairy trails through woodland and along waterways and stretch across Cushina, Derryounce And Derryvilla.
Along with the shelters, the local group has been granted permission to install nine plinths for artwork and sculptures at the amenity.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.