15 Mar 2022

High praise Laois council excellent work in Portarlington

Longer free parking requested for Portarlington to equal Portlaoise

Main Street Portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Mar 2022 8:23 PM

Laois County Council's team in Portarlington has been highly praised for the quantity and quality of work in the town.

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, told councillors that footpath paving works completed on the Main St and Foxcroft St with new footpath, kerbing, fencing and topsoiling completed on the Edenderry Road. He said a new ramp and footpath repairs completed at Marian Hill.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, praised the council at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“I just want to compliment the team on the amount of work that has been carried out,” he said.

He added the work done in the town was 'fantastic' and the whole community has welcomed it. He said the paving has ben a 'revelation' adding that the quality of workmanship has been excellent.

IN PICTURES: Style and success marry as Portarlington GAA celebrate double senior championship success (22 pics)

The council is also working on plans to overhaul Market Square including a big job on the Market House.

Local News

