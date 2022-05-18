Search

19 May 2022

Immediate action urged on derelict AIB building in Laois

portarlington

The former AIB bank in Portarlington

Eoghan MacConnell

18 May 2022 10:53 PM

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

A Councillor took little comfort in the announcement that a design team is being appointed to carry out works on the derelict AIB building in Portarlington. 

Cllr Aidan Mulllins called for immediate enforcement action to be taken. He was speaking after Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh told the meeting that the Director of Dunkeel Ltd “are currently appointing a design team for this project and that planning, the FSC and the DAC have been approved.”

“Architecture, Engineering and Conservation consultants have also been appointed. They are now starting construction drawings. He [Dunkeel Ltd Director] has indicated that they will immediately address some of the items on the list as they are maintenance items. The ones to be carried out as part of the construction will be carried out during the development works e.g. painting.”

Cllr Mullins said “I am asking for planning to go back to them and say they want that list of works done immediately.” He claimed of the list of works required under a derelict buildings order, only grass cutting has so far been completed.  

He pointed out that it was a derelict building on Main Street and the owners were given time to carry out the works. “That has lapsed and they haven’t complied,” he explained. 

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said they had indicated that the developers had difficulty assigning a design team. 

Cllr Mullins asked “what has a design team got to do with cleaning up a building?” He said the building has planning permission for two years. He demanded the council seek immediate action to have work completed, arguing that waiting for construction work could push the matter back again. He said the issue has been ongoing for seven years and action was needed.   

