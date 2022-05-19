Naming of road in honour of Portarlington voluntary worker formally approved

The late Niall McElwaine
Laois County Council has approved the naming of a road in honour of former school principal and voluntary worker Niall McElwaine in Portarlington.
Director of Services Gerry Murphy said the proposal was to name the access road around the leisure centre in Portarlington after the late Mr Niall McElwaine. It was proposed by Cllr Aidan Mullins and seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming.
After it the motion passed, Mr Murphy said it would be referred to the roads section in order for the renaming work to be carried out.
Cllr Ben Brennan asked what type of sign would be erected to mark the road, which prompted Cllr Fleming to suggest that a design be brought to the council for approval.
“I think in fairness to the six councillors on the municipal district, we wouldn’t mind having a look at it,” he said.
Cllr Brennan also said the councillors should be told where on the road the sign would be erected so they could agree on a location. Mr McElwaine was known for his tireless voluntary work and his exceptional dedication to the better of the town of Portarlington. He was principal of St John's Vocational School for over three decades between the 1950s and the 1980s.
The naming of the road was formally approved at a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Cllr Conor Bergin (Cathaoirleach, Laois Co Council) cuts the ribbon on the Laois Integration Network Zero Cost Shop, with Seamus Mulhall (Mulhalls SuperValu), Karen Mc Hugh (Chairperson LIT).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.