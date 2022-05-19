Search

20 May 2022

Naming of road in honour of Portarlington voluntary worker formally approved

Path cleared for Laois road to be renamed after community hero

The late Niall McElwaine

Eoghan MacConnell

19 May 2022 9:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has approved the naming of a road in honour of former school principal and voluntary worker Niall McElwaine in Portarlington. 

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said the proposal was to name the access road around the leisure centre in Portarlington after the late Mr Niall McElwaine. It was proposed by Cllr Aidan Mullins and seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming. 

After it the motion passed, Mr Murphy said it would be referred to the roads section in order for the renaming work to be carried out.  

Cllr Ben Brennan asked what type of sign would be erected to mark the road, which prompted Cllr Fleming to suggest that a design be brought to the council for approval. 

“I think in fairness to the six councillors on the municipal district, we wouldn’t mind having a look at it,” he said. 

Cllr Brennan also said the councillors should be told where on the road the sign would be erected so they could agree on a location. Mr McElwaine was known for his tireless voluntary work and his exceptional dedication to the better of the town of Portarlington. He was principal of St John's Vocational School for over three decades between the 1950s and the 1980s. 

The naming of the road was formally approved at a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

