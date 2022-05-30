Laois council to seek price for path repair

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois County Council is to seek a price for the replacement of a section of footpath on Upper Main Street in Portarlington.
It follows a motion by Cllr Aidan Mullins which was seconded by Cllr Ben Brennan. Cllr Mullins asked: “That Laois County Council replace the unsafe and uneven section of footpath outside Mitchell’s shop on Upper Main Street in Portarlington”
In his response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will arrange to obtain a quotation for these works. Some repair works were carried out at this location last year and depending on the cost we may be able to carry out further works.”
Cllr Mullins explained that the footpath “at the moment it is sort of a patchwork of tarmacadam.” He said he didn’t believe the repair work would be an expensive undertaking and he thanked Mr McVeigh for his response.
