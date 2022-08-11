Soaring temperatures forces slowing of trains between Laois and Offaly

High temperatures are causing train delays as Irish Rail is being forced limit rail speeds.
Soaring temperatures on the railway line between Portarlington and Tullamore are being blamed for the delays.
Irish Rail took to twitter to explained that: "Due to high rail temperatures from current weather, trains are currently limited to 80kph between Portarlington and Tullamore.
Some minor delays to trains between Heuston and Galway / Westport / Athlone will result."
