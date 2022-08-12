Search

12 Aug 2022

Trains slowed to 50kph due to hot tracks in Laois and Offaly

train commuter

Trains are limited to 50kph between Laois and Offaly

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Trains running between Laois and Offaly are being slowed to 50kph due to hot tracks.

For the second day Irish Rail has had to reduce the speed of trains on the line between  Portlarlington and Tullamore due to the high temperatures. 

On Thursday, minor delays were caused as the trains were slowed to 80kph along the section of line. 

Irish Rail said some delays could be expected again today as they are reducing train speeds to 50kph along the section of rail.  

In a Tweet, Irish Rail said:  “Due to high rail temperatures from current weather, trains are currently limited to 50kph between Portarlington and Tullamore. Some minor delays to trains between Heuston and Galway / Westport / Athlone will result.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media