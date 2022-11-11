Temporary traffic management plans for Laois town next week

temporary lights
Laois County Council is putting temporary traffic management arrangements in place in Portarlington next week.
The council is advising people that temporary traffic lights will be in place at Mill Brook Manor Estate in Portarlington from Wednesday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 30 between 8am and 6pm daily.
The temporary traffic management plans are in place in order for the council to carry out junction tightening works.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: didonohue@laoiscoco.ie pmurphy@laoiscoco.ie or denisdempsey@killeencivilengineering.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.