Leaving Cert CAO application talk in Portlaoise

As the CAO application deadline looms for Leaving Cert students, what better time to get some expert advice on applying for a place to study college or university.

Later in January, Leinster Senior College Newbridge School Principal and Guidance Counsellor Karl Hegarty will present an informative talk for parents in Portlaoise Library on the Central Applications Office process.

While parents of 6th year students will likely be most concerned to learn more about the process, those who have offspring in 4th, 5th years are also welcome.

The event aims to help parents to understand the whole CAO process so that they can guide their children through.

LAOIS STUDENT WINS DCU SCHOLARSHIP

The presentation will explain the process, how and when to apply and deadlines. Karl will also briefly mention UCAS, UNICAS and the PLC courses.

NEARLY 80% OF PLC STUDENTS GET JOBS

The talk will run for 45 minutes. There will be an opportunity for private questions at the end. Your son or daughter is also welcome.

Karl is a native of Newbridge and joined the staff of Leinster Senior College in 2014 as the Career and Guidance Counsellor. He became Principal in 2017. Karl has also a been a teacher of English and History.

Karl has a wealth of experience in education from being a college student in America to teaching England, Patrician Brothers Secondary School, Newbridge and Leinster Senior College.

He visits Laois on Thursday, January 18 and his talk starts at 7pm. The event is free of charge but must be booked in advance with Portlaoise Library on Lyster Square. Booking: 057 8622333 e-mail: library@laoiscoco.ie

The CAO applications normal deadline closes on February 1.

Karl will also be giving talks at the following locations.

Newbridge Library: 9th January 7pm. (Booking: 045 448 353, e-mail: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie)

Naas Library: 23rd January 7pm. (Booking: 045 879 111, e-mail: naaslib@kildarecoco.ie)

Kildare Town Library: 25th January 7pm. (Booking: 045 520 235, e-mail: kildarelib@kildarecoco.ie)

Tallaght Library: 30th January 7pm. (Booking: e-mail: 01 462 0073, email: talib@sdublincoco.ie)