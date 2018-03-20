Student summer jobs are on offer at Laois County Council

Do you know a third level student who needs a summer job?

Laois County Council has opened its Summer Student Employment Scheme 2018, and is inviting applications.

The local authority is offering "a limited number of work placements of 6 week duration, for third level students during the summer months".

Placements will include assignment to either office based duties or environmental enhancement works in Portlaoise and Portarlington town and environs. Statutory minimum wage rates of pay will apply.

To find out how to apply, click on this link. 

Or contact Human Resources Section at Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise by calling 057-8664000,  Email: humanresources@laoiscoco.ie.

Applications, on the official application form, must be received not later than 4pm on Thursday March 29.