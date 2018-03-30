Irish Rail engineering works to cause major rail disruptions during the Easter weekend

Irish Rail will be undertaking major works at various locations across the country over the Easter weekend leading to disruptions.

The company will facilitate Kildare County Council in road underbridge works at Sallins, which means bus substitutions will be in place for some services connecting Laois to Kildare and Dublin, also affecting other counties and journeys.

The works will began on Good Friday, March 30 and continue until Easter Monday, April 2. Services will resume on Tuesday.

Irish Rail is recommending that any passengers check ahead on its website to see if their route is affected.

Irish Rail will be upgrading its signalling system at Kilkenny on Friday March 30 – Monday April 2.

Bus transfers are in operation between Dublin Heuston and Waterford to a revised schedule for all services from Good Friday to Easter Monday, due to major resignalling works in Kilkenny Station and Sallins bypass works.

Full services on this route will resume on Tuesday 3 April.

Dublin Heuston to Newbridge/Kildare works are in place to facilitate the Sallins road bypass works.

Bus transfers will be operation between Heuston and Newbridge from Good Friday to 12.30pm approximately on Easter Monday. Services will operate to a revised schedule as follows:

Dublin Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge, with a train service between Newbridge and Cork, Limerick and Kerry

Dublin Heuston to Galway/Westport: A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport

Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch: This will run on a revised schedule.

Full services on these routes will resume from 12.30pm on Easter Monday.

Irish Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused.

