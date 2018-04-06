Clean Up Laois Week this April to combat litter and dumping across the county

Laois County Council will run Clean Up Laois Week this April and community groups across the county are encouraged to get involved.

Registration is now open for the 15th annul Clean Up Laois Week which aims to help Laois towns and villages spring clean and spring into action ahead of the summer months.

Anyone group can sign up by visiting the Laois County Council website here or call the environment section at 057 8674327 or email cleanupweek@laoiscoco.ie.

Registered groups will receive packs of bags, gloves and litter pickers which will be available from Wednesday 11th April 2018 free of charge.

Any resulting bags will be collected by the sponsors AES according to an agreed rota and time as per back of registration form.

Laois County Council has acknowledged the great work done by all groups involved and would encourage the public to be extra vigilant in their own areas, by reporting any litter offences, unauthorised waste collectors, or fly tipping on the confidential freephone litter hotline 1800 32 32 30.

Clean Up Laois Week will take place from April 23 to 27 with each day of the week focusing on different parts of the county.

NEWS - Shocking pictures highlight extent of illegal dumping at Laois graveyard.

Tommy Tiernan comedy show announced for Laois.