Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot won for the second week running.

The Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot has been won for the second week running meaning €40,000 has been paid out to lucky players in the past fortnight.

Congrats to Ester O'Neill who scooped €20,000 when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, April 5 at the bingo in St Mary's Hall. Numbers were 3,6,15,16. The winning ticket promoter was Kathleen Rigney.

There was syndicate winner of the jackpot on Thursday, March 29 when the numbers drawn were 03,12,24,3.

The one jackpot winner of €20,000 was the Sodexo Crew and the promoter Geraldine Greene. The lucky numbers dawn on Holy Thursday were 3,12,24,31.

Michael Collins accepted the winnings on behalf of the syndicate this week from Portlaoise parish curate Fr David Vard.

Meanwhile, a lucky Laois person won €50,000 this week from a lucky Prize Bonds ticket bought in 1992. Story here.

The lotto can be played online through a special section of the Parish website.

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.