Public consultation meeting on new area plan for Portlaoise

Laois County Council's Draft Local Area Plan for Portlaoise is on public display between March 21 and May 8, and submissions are invited during this time from the public and interested parties.

Hard copies are on display during normal opening hours at County Hall and Portlaoise Library.

An information session on the 2018-24 plan will be held in the Portlaoise Parish Centre, on April 10 7pm to 9pm.

The plan sets out 'opportunity sites' for re-development and uses the Portlaoise Public Realm plan as the basis for development.

More details at www.laois.ie