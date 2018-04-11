Wildflower expert set to explore wonderful world in Portlaoise talk

One of Ireland's foremost experts and fans of wildflowers will explore that naturally occurring beauty around us in a talk in Portlaoise this month.

On Tuesday, April 24 author Zoe Devlin will give a talk/ presentation on her latest book "Blooming Marvellous: a Wildflower Hunter's Year" in the Parish Centre Portlaoise 8pm.

Birdwatch Ireland Laois have organised the event.

"Zoe opens our eyes to the beautiful flora all around us, whatever the time of year. All interested in Ireland's nature very welcome," says the branch.

Zoe has lifelong interest in the wildflowers of Ireland. In her own words she says she has enjoyed more than three decades of country walks "looking down".

Apart from her books and talks Zoe also has a wonderful website where she records her discoveries and experiences over the years. More here