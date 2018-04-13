Are you being served? Retail Doctor on his way to Portlaoise

Downtown Portlaoise in association with Laois Enterprise and Laois County Council are organising a unique event here in Portlaoise.

The internationally known Retail Doctor Dr Bob Phibbs is coming to Laois in May to give an advisory session to customer facing employees of firms Portlaoise town on giving world class customer service.

Dr Phibbs is attending the Retail Excellence Ireland Expo in Citywest and is stopping off in Portlaoise.

In 1994, he started his retail consulting company, The Retail Doctor. His clients include some of the largest retail brands in the world including Bernina, Brother, Caesars Palace, Hunter Douglas, Lego, Omega, Hearts on Fire, Husqvarna, Tommy Bahama, Vera Bradley and Yamaha.

Named one of the top retail influencers of 2016, Phibbs is also an American Express merchant advisor, IBM retail futurist and RetailWire BrainTrust partner.

He has appeared on ABC, Fox, MSNBC, PBS and he and his work have been featured in articles in Entrepreneur, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He performs business makeovers for the Los Angeles Times.

With over thirty years experience beginning in the trenches of retail and extending to senior management positions, Dr Phibbs has been a corporate officer, franchisor and entrepreneur. He received the highest increase in sales from South Coast Plaza, at that time the highest grossing shopping mall in the USA.

The event is aimed a businesses with employees who need invigorating or fresh new ideas on how to give the best service to your customers, this is the event for your business.

"We are aiming to raise the standards in customer service here in Portlaoise town, says Matthew Kennelly, Chairman of Downtown Portlaoise.

"This is not only for retail stores. This is suitable for any business where customers are served such as dentists, solicitors, hairdressers, hospitality, café plus many more. ‘We have had a great take up on this event already, before we even promote it".

The event takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel on the Thursday, May 17 starting at 6.30pm. It costs €50 per person and booking is through Laois Enterprise website. Limited places are available now.

BOOK HERE