No toilet facilities at busy Laois tourist attraction is 'huge set back'

The lack of toilet facilities at the Rock of Dunamase is a huge set back for the potential to sell the amenity to tourists according to Councillor Paschal McEvoy.

The Fianna Fail Cllr has put forward a notice of motion to Laois County Council asking for toilets to be installed near the historic castle ruins.

"Any time you speak to anyone about the Rock of Dunamase they seem to talk about the lack of toilets.

"Thousands of people visit it every year, even people who are just passing by and see it from the road end up calling in but the lack of toilet facilities is a set back.

"Portlaoise or Stradbally are the nearest places to go with toilet facilities and with thousands of people visiting every year it is nearly time they were put in," he said.

Laois County Council will respond to this notice by Cllr McEvoy at the Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 18.

The Rock of Dunamase is the ruins of Dunamase Castle, a defensive stronghold dating from the early Hiberno-Norman period with a view across to the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

It is located off the N80 between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

Laois gardai issue urgent warning about garden trade scam.

Mountrath man and Dublin musician had €400,000 of cannabis for sale.