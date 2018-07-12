WATCH: What do you think of this tackle on Laois man Zach Tuohy in Australian Football League game?

Portlaoise man and professional Australian rules footballer, Zach Tuohy, received a high tackle that knocked him straight to the ground in an Australian Football League (AFL) game on Thursday.

The official AFL Twitter account has shared a video clip of a tackle on Tuohy who plays for the Geelong Cats by Taylor Walker of the Adelaide Crows.

Watch the clip below.

Taylor Walker has been placed on report for this contact on Zach Tuohy.#AFLCrowsCats pic.twitter.com/BVluWYFUJf — AFL (@AFL) July 12, 2018

Walker was placed on report and Tuohy returned to the field and kicked a long goal however Adelaide Crows went on to win 16.16 (112) to Geelong Cats 14.13 (97).