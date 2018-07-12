WATCH: What do you think of this tackle on Laois man Zach Tuohy in Australian Football League game?

Picture by AFL @AFL on Twitter

Portlaoise man and professional Australian rules footballer, Zach Tuohy, received a high tackle that knocked him straight to the ground in an Australian Football League (AFL) game on Thursday. 

The official AFL Twitter account has shared a video clip of a tackle on Tuohy who plays for the Geelong Cats by Taylor Walker of the Adelaide Crows.

Watch the clip below.