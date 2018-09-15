Popular Portlaoise pub to close its doors

A popular Portloiase pub has announced that it will close its doors.

The Office Bar and Venue on Main Street, which is currently leased and run by David Finn, shared the news via Facebook on Saturday.

The pub was put up for sale in March 2018 and is currently advertised on Daft.ie for €350,000.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland recently revealed that in 2005 Laois had 157 pubs and in 2017, there were 123 as pubs around the county continue to close.

