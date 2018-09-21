Laois man has chance to win big on new Lottery Winning Streak series

A Laois man with Dublin roots is among the first five players in the new season of Winning Streak which returns to RTÉ this weekend.

The popular National Lotter show returns to RTÉ One this Saturday (22nd September) for its 29th season. Among the new series first five players is Vincent Keegan from Portlaoise in Co. Laois.

Described as a self-made man, Vincent Keegan, from Portlaoise, has recently retired in the past two years after more than 50 years in business as a tailor.

Originally from Dublin, Vincent, who is now 67 years young, was taught to stitch and sew in school by the Christian brothers when he was just 14 years of age and really took to it and has not looked back since.

He set up his own tailor business in Dublin and grew his reputation for the quality of his suits and clothes continued to run his business after moving down to Portlaoise 25 years ago. He is now semi-retired as he still does some alterations for another local business on the side which he says keeps him busy.

Retirement has given Vincent more spare time, time which he has put to good use as he developed an interest in gardening and he has discovered a new love for music. He is a member of the Portlaoise Singers choral group who are a 60 member strong group.

Vincent also sings in the Portlaoise Church Choir every Saturday evening at 6.30pm mass. He has recently took up piano lessons and practices on a keyboard at home. Vincent has promised to buy himself a brand new piano should he do well on Winning Streak!

Vincent was so caught up in the excitement of being on Winning Streak he completely forgot to go to his piano class on Tuesday.

He could one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

The enhanced National Lottery game show, co-presented by Ireland’s ‘Greatest Show Duo’ Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favorite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

Winning Streak will air on RTÉ One at 8:15pm on Saturday 22nd September.

The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,975 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes. Almost €5 million was won last season. Winning Streak is the second longest running game show in Europe.

Speaking ahead of the first show in the new series Marty Whelan said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be back on air – I’m really looking forward to it and to the new game changes which will add to the excitement for the players and those watching on TV at home. Spinning the Grand Prize Wheel is one of the most exciting pieces of Irish television and now that we are adding an extra €100,000 segment every show, it will be even more exciting.”

Sinead Kennedy said: “I’m looking forward to meeting the five people from all over Ireland who play every week. They come from all walks of life and for me that is one of the most enjoyable elements of the show. We are also closing in on having our 6,000th Winning Streak player in the coming weeks. That’s an amazing milestone.”

The lucky first five Winning Streak players this season are:

Vincent Keegan from Portlaoise, Co Laois

Anne Keating from Midleton, Co. Cork

James McCormack from Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Edel Sleator from Kilkenny City

Thomas Devin from Drogheda, Co. Louth