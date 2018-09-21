Portlaoise road closures for world champion boxer's homecoming parade

A homecoming will take place on Friday evening, September 21 for Portlaoise's world champion boxer TJ Doheny, as he is honoured for his incredible victory in Tokyo last month.

Doheny will travel up Main Street in Portlaoise on Friday evening, starting at the church and working his way to the top square, before then heading to County Hall for a Civic Reception.

Main Street, Portlaoise will be closed for the occasion which gets underway at 5.30pm (changed from 6.30pm) from the church car park with Doheny travelling in an open-top car for the duration of the parade.

The event, organised by Portlaoise Boxing Club in conjuction with Laois County Council, will also involve live music at the Plaza, and a big screen will be set up to show footage of his famous win over Ryosuke Iwasa.

A civic reception will then be held for TJ in the evening in the council chambers.