Dixie music and Fr Ted night to help homeless

Two fun charity nights are on the way to help the vital work of Portlaoise Action to Homelessness charity PATH.

PATH volunteers spend every Saturday evening pulling a big cart of hot stews, drinks, food and clothes around the streets of Dublin to give out to homeless people sleeping rough.

The next big fundraiser is Dancing at Dixie's, a country & western music dance featuring John Molloy and guests, at Napper Tandy's Stradbally this Friday September 28 at 9.30pm.

Tickets are €10 on the door. A big raffle has prizes donated by Laois businesses.

Then on November 2, Manhattan Mixer in Portlaoise will host a Fr Ted comedy night, with a Lovely Girls competition.

It is an interactive stand-up show by Fr Ted actors, comedians Joe Rooney and Patrick McDonnell. Tickets are €15.

Irene Redmond is the chairperson of PATH and said the homeless situation is worsening.

“We bring as much as we can, with stews from Treacy's restaurant and sandwiches but it is not enough. Everyone is so grateful to us. We could do with more male volunteers as the cart is heavy,” she said.

They now need donations of small tents, underwear, socks, hats, scarves and gloves, crisps and chocolate. Drop to Portlaoise Parish Centre or call PATH to collect items at 087 7744043.