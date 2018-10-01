Big grant could see revival of Portlaoise library project

Plans to build a new library in Portlaoise look set to be revived with confirmation of more public money for the project by Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

He has announced an additional €1.35 million funding for a new library for Portlaoise. The funding is being allocated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“I am very pleased to announce that additional funding of €1.35 million has been allocated for a new library in Portlaoise. This amount increases the government grant to €3m.

“The costs for the new library project have increased since the initial capital grant of €1.65m was approved in January 2016. For the past two years, I have been working closely with government agencies and more recently, Minister Michael Ring, to secure the necessary funding to get this project off the ground.”

“In line with the Government’s new public library strategy Our Public Libraries 2022– Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities, which was published in May, the new library will be a state of the art community hub and an important enabler of digital services.”

“The relocation of the library to the old Shaw’s building on the Main Street is a boost for the town. I hope it will help breathe new life into the centre of the town which has suffered greatly since the closure of Shaw’s Department Store.”

“The increased footfall in the area which will help boost businesses in the Main Street and centre of the town," he said.

Concluding Minister Flanagan said the library would serve the large population in the town, as well as schools. He said it would make a significant difference for the people of Portlaoise and he welcomed the allocation of funds to this worthwhile project.

Laois County Council put a hold on the project because of the higher costs.