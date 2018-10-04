New brand logo and gift card launched for Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Town Team’s new brand logo for Portlaoise has been launched.

The logo designed by Penhouse in association with the Town Team contains “a little town scene through simplified graphics to represent our county town as we wish to be perceived by others, but also as we believe is representative of our offering,” stated the group.

As well as launching a new brand logo, the Town Team, in conjunction with Downtown Portlaoise, are also launching the Me2You gift card.

The Portlaoise Town gift card is designed with local retailers in mind and is an excellent way to recognise and reward while supporting local.

The gift cards will be available from October and are accepted by 36 retailers around Portlaoise and counting.

Minister Charlie Flanagan launched the new brand and gift card. “It is great to see so many sectors represented within the Town Team and all working together towards a shared vision of Portlaoise for the future,” he noted.