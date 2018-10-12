Portlaoise Maternity department to hold Service of Remembrance

The maternity department at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise is holding a special religious service in memory of all babies who have died, and all pregnancies lost.

The Service of Remembrance will be held at St Peter & Paul's parish church in Portlaoise, this Sunday October 14 at 3pm.

The parish has invited all to attend the afternoon.

"This service is held in memory of all babies who have died, and of all pregnancy losses. We warmly invite you as parents, families and friends to attend in remembrance," the Portlaoise parish Link-Up newsletter has stated.