New project to paint the town with bespoke Portlaoise colour palette

A bespoke 42 colour paint palette has been developed specifically for Portlaoise town centre in a new collaboration project between Laois County Council and Crown Paints.

The Facade Enhancement Scheme is a pilot project developed from the Portlaoise Town Team to freshen up the appearance of the town as part of its renewal strategy.

The first phase of the project will help property owners at Lower Main Street, Bridge Street and the Well Road to improve their premises by painting the exterior of both commercial and residential dwellings.

Laois County Council will contribute up to 75 percent of the approved costs of the paint job up to a maximum of €750.

The bespoke colour palette for Portlaoise has been laid out in a book of samples with each colour getting its own name inspired by Laois landmarks, events and places.

Some of the names of the new paints include Errill Grey, Blue Ridge, Top Square, Triogue, Old Fort, The Folly, Ballintubbert, Hint of Emo, Bulfin, Graigue, Poet’s Cottage, Owenass and Killenard to name a few (see them all below).

This interesting new colour palette aims to brighten the town with a mix of orange shades, greens, blues, greys and neutrals.

Chief Executive of Laois County Council, Mr John Mulholland, said this project can restore pride and purpose in the old town centre that has faced struggles in recent years.

“There is a very serious message behind it, we have seen the cycle over centuries of great towns and great cities being great in their own time, great trading place and great meeting places, centres of population and growth.

“What has happened over the last 20 years or 15 years since the various economic circumstances, like pressures from online purchasing, is you have to consider; what is the purpose of the town centre and how do we make it great again?

“It is more than painting buildings, it is creating a new mood in a town and its real reason would be to uplift the whole perception and presentation of the town centre,” Mr Mulholland said.

Anyone interested in this grant scheme can contact Linda Meredith, Business Support Unit 057 8664133 or lmeredith@laoiscoco.ie.

Have an exclusive look at the bespoke Portlaoise colour palette available under the scheme here: