Portlaoise man's epic cycle for kids’ ambulance

A Portlaoise native hopes local people will support a charity marathon cycle in aid of a life-saving ambulance service for children.

When he moved to Cork, Brian Phelan found comradeship with local cycling enthusiasts.

He is now undertaking the 650km cycle the length of Ireland over 4.5 days from October 25 to 29, from Donegal to Cork.

A group of eight participants have decided to rise to the challenge and each has nominated a personal choice. All proceeds collected go in full to the charities as the costs of this event is being borne by all the participants and volunteers travelling with the group personally.

The six chosen charities reflect the interest and family circumstances of the cyclists.

Brian is cycling for Bumbleance - The Children's National Ambulance Service.

“Cycling is a great way to get to enjoy the countryside and bond with new friends,” said Brian.

The past pupil of Scoil Bhríde and St Mary’s CBS took up cycling while studying at UCD and has maintained his interest ever since.

He now cycles with Rebel Pedals’ who meet up at weekends for spins of 100km or more.

Brian likes to keep in touch with the Laois sporting community and took part in the Trilogy Triaithlon at Portlaoise last April. “I wouldn’t be very competitive but I enjoy the challenge,” he confessed.

Contributions in support of Bumbleance, no matter how big or small, can be made online by googling Malin to Mizzen Brian Phelan and would be greatly appreciated.