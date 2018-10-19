New health walking routes to be launched in Portlaoise

Four new Irish Heart Foundation Slí na Sláinte walking routes in Portlaoise developed by Laois County Council are set to be launched.

Slí na Sláinte (“Path to Health”) is a unique Health Promotion initiative of the Irish Heart Foundation designed to encourage people to walk for health and leisure by creating mapped measured walking routes in workplaces, communities and schools. To date over 400 routes have been developed nationally.

The Portlaoise Slí na Sláinte promotes the use of mapped, signposted walks around the main urban walking routes used by the community. When planning the routes every effort was made to ensure that the routes passed by Portlaoise schools and large workplaces to encourage participation.

Tara Curran is Slí na Sláinte Coordinator with the Irish Heart Foundation.

“We hope that the school pupils, workers and the local community in Portlaoise will get great enjoyment and benefit from their new Slí na Sláinte routes. Getting active makes such a big difference to your heart and overall health, helping to reduce stress, ease back pain and reduce the risk of heart disease.

"For heart health, adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity, such as brisk walking, five days a week. Children and young people need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day of the week. By having a clearly marked and safe walking route, we aim is to make it easier for people to include physical activity as part of their day,” she said.

Laois County Council’s Sport & Leisure Officer, Ann Marie Maher said that there are three Slí na Sláinte routes in Co Laois located in Emo & Graiguecullen & Ballyroan with two further routes launching in November in Mountmellick and Portarlington.

Additional Slí na Sláinte’s are planned for Mountrath and Stradbally in 2019.

The new route will be launched on Thursday, October 25 at 11.30 am at the Portlaoise Parish Centre by An Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr John King MCC, with the unveiling of one of the new map boards following a walk of the route by local walkers and school groups.





