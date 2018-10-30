Father Ted comedy fundraiser in Portlaoise with two stars of the show

An interesting fundraiser night with some special TV guests will take place this weekend in aid of Portlaoise Action to Homelessness.

A 'Further Ted' comedy night and 'Lovely Girls' competition will see two of the most memorable characters of the legendary Irish TV show Father Ted come together in Portlaoise for a worthy cause.

Comedians Joe Rooney who played Father Damo and Patrick McDonnell who was the memorable Eoin McLove from the series will be there for a night of stand-up and musical comedy. The comical duo are stalwarts of the Irish comedy scene and featured in Father Ted in the 90's.

Anyone can enter the 'lovely girls' competition on the night and the winner gets 'a romantic candlelit night in for one, a luxury cruise in a boat of your own making and a full set of bespoke rubber gloves'.

Tickets are €15 plus €1.30 Online Booking Fee on ticketshop.ie.

The fundraiser will take place in Manhattan Mixer, Portlaoise on Saturday, November 2. Proceeds from the night will go to Portlaoise Action to Homelessness.